IMPD: Juvenile shot, killed on Indy’s west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Braemar Drive at 3:08 p.m. on July 30, 2024. (WISH PHOTO/Tajh Reeves)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Braemar Drive at 3:08 p.m. That is in a residential neighborhood near West 46th Street, just outside the I-465 loop.

Officers found a juvenile with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, and the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a person of interest has been detained and the incident is believed to be isolated.

The age of the juvenile was not made known.

Police have not released information about the circumstances leading to the shooting.

