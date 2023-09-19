IMPD: Person shot at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight shooting at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a male shot at the bus station near the intersection of South and Illinois Streets.

IMPD did not say who the male was or provide an update on his condition.

Police did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.