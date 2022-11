Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Person shot on the city’s northeast side

A shooting at E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue. (Provided Photo/Kyle Fisher- WISH TV's photographer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot on the city’s northeast side of town Tuesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to E.40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim is in critical condition.

Kyle Fisher News 8’s photographer is on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.