IMPD: Person stabbed at downtown transit center

One person is being held for questioning after a stabbing at the Julia Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis, police said. The person stabbed was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is being held for questioning after a stabbing at the Julia Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday to , the main hub for IndyGo bus service, located at 201 E. Washington Street.

“Officers responded and located a victim with stab/laceration wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officers located a potential suspect who they detained,” IMPD Executive Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

IMPD has not shared the name of the victim or any information about the person held for questioning. No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.