Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Person stabbed at downtown transit center

One person is being held for questioning after a stabbing at the Julia Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis, police said. The person stabbed was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is being held for questioning after a stabbing at the Julia Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday to , the main hub for IndyGo bus service, located at 201 E. Washington Street.

“Officers responded and located a victim with stab/laceration wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officers located a potential suspect who they detained,” IMPD Executive Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

IMPD has not shared the name of the victim or any information about the person held for questioning. No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Thursday’s business headlines
Business /
McDonald’s releases a new $5...
Business /
CICOA needs volunteers to help...
Local News /
CSO celebrates Summer Solstice with...
Local News /
As bird flu continues to...
Indiana News /
Film takes new look at...
Local News /
Having trouble with your AES...
Local News /
Hamilton County homes selling faster...
Local News /