IMPD police car hit during chase on northwest side; 1 person detained

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. One person was detained after a police pursuit where at least one IMPD car was hit by possible theft suspects. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was detained following a police pursuit where at least one police vehicle was rammed by possible theft suspects early Tuesday morning.

The name or age of the person detained hasn’t been released yet.

IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8 that around 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, officers were pursuing possible suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins in the area of West 52nd Street and Pike Creek Boulevard.

That’s in a residential neighborhood near Lafayette Road on the northwest side.

IMPD says that at least one police car was hit during the chase, and one person was detained for the incident. Burris says that as of 9:30 a.m., the person’s involvement in thefts wasn’t clear to investigators.

Police say that the second suspect, possibly a juvenile, has not been located.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

Investigators say they are working to gather more information on the incident.