IMPD: Police shooting at commercial area on southwest side

(WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting happened Thursday night in an area with restaurants, hotels and truck stops on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “call for help” involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at 4941 Knights Way, the address for McDonald’s. That’s in an commercial area just southwest of the interchange for I-69 and I-465.

Medics were called to the scene for a person shot just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

On X, formerly Twitter, IMPD confirmed just after 8 p.m. Thursday that a police shooting had happened. IMPD says no officers were injured but did not say whether anyone else is hurt.

