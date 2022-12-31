Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Police shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department remains on an active scene in regard to a shooting involving police.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. The caller reported there was a car in the driveway an did not know who it was, police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat and was armed with a gun.

The officer knocked at the window and announced, “Police. Hands up.”

During the incident three officers discharged their service weapons resulting in the man being struck, police said.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives found a handgun in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Multiple body-worn cameras were activated during this incident.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during this incident.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A seperate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in a police shooing, police said.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs are the conclusion of the criminal process.

Dectectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Chris Craighill at the homicide office at 317-327-3475.