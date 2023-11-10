IMPD recovers 16 stolen vehicles with 3 suspects in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stolen vehicle led to the recovery of 15 other stolen vehicles, Indiana Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD North District officer on Wednesday found a stolen Hyundai near East 30th Street and Forest Manor Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the car, but instead followed it to a junkyard near 2800 block of Drexel Avenue.

Three juveniles, one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, attempted to flee from the car but were quickly apprehended and arrested. Officers then began to search the junkyard and noticed some vehicles were familiar and possibly stolen. After a search warrant was granted, they ran the plates and found 15 vehicles that were stolen.

This is the same area, IMPD reports, that was the focus of an investigation in 2022 where over 20 stolen vehicles were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, IMPD reminds Kia and Hyundai drivers that steering wheel locks can be obtained free of charge at any IMPD roll call.