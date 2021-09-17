Crime Watch 8

IMPD releases body camera footage of August police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of an August police shooting.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court. That’s in the Greentree Apartments off Madison Avenue north of Stop 11 Road.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE AND LANGUAGE

The first officer on the scene found a man matching the description given by a caller. While being asked by the officer to drop his gun, the man, 31-year-old Aung Aung shot at the officer.

More officers arrived and continued trying to get the man to drop his gun before shooting him.

Prior to officers getting to the scene, IMPD said Aung actually fired a shot at a citizen.

According to the video, after several minutes, Aung tossed his gun to the side as officers then administered medical aid and placed him in handcuffs.

Aung’s gun was recovered at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, Aung was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital and is currently in the Marion County Jail, according to police.

Aung faces a number of charges including, attempted murder, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license