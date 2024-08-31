IMPD releases bodycam footage of June fatal police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released bodycam footage of a June 25 fatal police shooting at a northeast side apartment.

Police say the incident started when 45-year-old Elijah Radford crashed his truck into another car in a parking lot off of Wesleyan Road and fired shots into the air. Elijah Radford, 45, tracked his wife down and shot her in the hand with a rifle near an office building in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road. Radford then attempted to shoot his wife in the head, but his gun didn’t fire. A good Samaritan attempted to stop Radford and was bitten several times.

Radford’s wife and the good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As IMPD officers arrived to the scene, Radford fled on I-465 to an apartment complex off of Craig Street on the city’s northeast side. Radford then rushed inside an apartment and held a woman at knifepoint.

Bodycam footage shows officers entering the apartment and a woman screaming.

An IMPD officer and an officer with the Lawrence Police Department fired shots and killed Radford. The woman held at knifepoint wasn’t harmed.

