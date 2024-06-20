IMPD releases bodycam footage of May 15 police shooting that killed suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bodycam footage released on Thursday reveals events leading up to a May police shooting that killed a man who was being sought in connection to a shooting that occurred on the same day.

Police say the suspect had shot his roommate.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6300 block of Watercrest Way at 11:48 a.m. on May 15. That’s near West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.

Officers arrived and located the roommate with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The roommate was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The roommate told officers he was shot by 26-year-old Kelvin Chandler, who was living with him.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says that while officers were investigating the roommate’s shooting, they learned that the suspect was still in the area.

A body-worn camera worn by Officer Frees shows him arriving at the scene and can be heard on the radio saying he located the suspect, Chandler, and that he was armed with a gun.

Seconds later, an officer radioed shots fired.

When Officer Frees located Chandler, he ran after him. Chandler stopped between two homes and Frees yelled “Stop! Stop! Stop!”

Officer Frees and the suspect shortly after exchanged gunfire in between houses, hitting the suspect at least once. The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Bodycam footage from a second responding officer showed Chandler lying on the ground in the backyard of the home, still in possession of the gun.

The roommate who Chandler shot is expected to recover from his injuries, police say.

No one else was injured during the incident.

IMPD says the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted through out the investigation process. The incident will be reviewed by the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.

The following video contains graphic images and language