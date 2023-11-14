IMPD releases footage of officer shooting man after he refused to drop gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam footage Tuesday afternoon from a September shooting that killed 37-year-old Eric Taylor.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

The female caller and her child reported a man, later identified as Taylor, was going to “kill them all,” IMPD said in a release. In the 911 call released by IMPD, the female and a child can be heard saying that Taylor was following them and was armed with a gun.

Officers found the female and her children at a gas station on Worman Street.

She told officers someone called to tell her that her ex-boyfriend — identified as Taylor — was on his way to her house to kill her. She said that she left her home with her kids and Taylor followed her, IMPD says.

Shortly after officers began speaking with her, police say, the female pointed to a vehicle driven by Taylor.

Taylor then drove away and refused to pull over for officers. Police initiated a pursuit, while one officer stayed behind to protect the female and her children.

The pursuit ended in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace. That’s in the Bradford Lake Apartments off E. Stop 10 Road.

Police say Taylor stopped at an apartment and exited his vehicle with a gun and a cell phone in his hands. Taylor can be heard on bodycam footage telling officers multiple times to “Just shoot me, just shoot me.”

Officers can be heard on camera giving Taylor multiple commands to put the gun down and get on the ground. Taylor did not comply and opened the passenger car door.

At some point, one officer, later identified as 5-year veteran Bryan Gibson, fired his duty weapon, striking Taylor, and he fell into the passenger seat.

In the bodycam footage, Taylor can be seen holding his firearm at the time that Gibson fired his gun.

The responding officers provided Taylor medical aid until emergency services arrived. He was taken to Eskenazi, where he later died.

Investigators recovered a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun from the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting, and police are not looking for any other suspects.

Gibson was placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the IMPD Critical Response Team, and IMPD Internal Affairs.

The civilian-led Use of Force Review Board will hold a hearing on the use of deadly force at a later date.

