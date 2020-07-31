IMPD releases more surveillance footage in investigation of death of Jessica Doty-Whitaker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance footage in connection to a July downtown canal homicide.

The video shows several possible witnesses/persons of interest who were in the area around the time of the shooting.

According to IMPD, on July 5, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Canal Court for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located an adult female, later identified as 24-year-old Jessica Doty-Whitaker, who had been shot.

At the time, Doty-Whitaker was transported to the hospital in critical condition. However, she later died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation into her death continues and IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 317-327-3475