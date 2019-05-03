IMPD releases video showing suspects in downtown shooting of judges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday released surveillance video showing two suspects believed to be connected to the Wednesday shootings of two Clark County judges.

Detectives are seeking information and the public's assistance in identifying the two occupants of an SUV that pulled into the parking lot of the White Castle, 55 W. South St., near where the shooting took place early Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect’s car pulled into the parking lot, people got out and tried to get inside the building, but the doors were locked.

Words were exchanged between the suspects and the victims; then a physical fight broke out, according to IMPD.

Two men, later identified as Clark County judges Brad Jacobs and Drew Adams, received gunshot wounds in the fight.

The suspects ran back into the car and drove off before police arrived. Both judges were rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. They are still in the hospital and are stable, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Clayton at 317-327-3366 or the Homicide/Aggravated Assault section at 317-327-4182.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call 317-262-TIPS.