Crime Watch 8

IMPD reports 1 dead, 1 hurt hurt in shooting near Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was injured after being shot Wednesday afternoon near the Haughville neighborhood, Indianapolis police say.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of North Somerset Avenue. That’s a residential area just off Holt Road between west 10th and 16th streets, about 2 miles southeast of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to IMPD, but one of them later died.

Police have not shared details about possible suspects.

No other information was immediately available.