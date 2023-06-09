IMPD reports child shot on city’s west side

Police at the scene of the shooting on Breton Street. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old child was shot on the west side of Indianapolis Friday, police say.

At 5:19 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Breton Street. When officers arrived, they located a child with gunshot wounds.

The child was found awake and breathing, and was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe this incident was accidental and self-inflicted.

This is the 2nd incident involving a minor being shot on Friday.

RELATED: 13-year-old critical after shooting on Indy’s near east side