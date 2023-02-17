IMPD reports person shot at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound was found Friday afternoon at Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis police say.
The person shot was taken to a hospital.
IMPD says officers used a tourniquet for first aid.
The suspect was no longer on scene, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to a person shot at 6020 E. 82nd St., the address of the mall.
No additional information was immediately available.
The shooting was the second at Castleton Square Mall this year. A 16-year-old boy died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting on the night of Jan. 3 in the parking lot outside an entrance on the mall’s south side.