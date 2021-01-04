IMPD: Sam’s Club customer accidentally shoots, injures employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sam’s Club employee was shot Monday afternoon by a customer carrying a gun inside the store, police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting is believed to be accidental.
IMPD and medics were called to “shots fired” shortly before 3:15 p.m. Monday to the Sam’s Club at 5805 Rockville Road. That’s on the city’s west side just southeast of the I-465 interchange with Rockville Road.
William Young, a public information officer with IMPD, said an armed shopper accidentally discharged a gun and hit a female employee. The employee was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to an area hospital and was stable after the shooting.
The customer was not being charged with a crime, Young said. It was not immediately known if Sam’s Club allows weapons inside the store or if the customer was carrying a registered gun.
Officers were working part-time at Sam’s Club when the shooting happened, Young said.