IMPD: Sam’s Club customer accidentally shoots, injures employee

IMPD and medics were called to "shots fired" shortly before 3:15 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, to the Sam's Club at 5805 Rockville Road. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sam’s Club employee was shot Monday afternoon by a customer carrying a gun inside the store, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting is believed to be accidental.

IMPD and medics were called to “shots fired” shortly before 3:15 p.m. Monday to the Sam’s Club at 5805 Rockville Road. That’s on the city’s west side just southeast of the I-465 interchange with Rockville Road.

William Young, a public information officer with IMPD, said an armed shopper accidentally discharged a gun and hit a female employee. The employee was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to an area hospital and was stable after the shooting.

The customer was not being charged with a crime, Young said. It was not immediately known if Sam’s Club allows weapons inside the store or if the customer was carrying a registered gun.

Officers were working part-time at Sam’s Club when the shooting happened, Young said.