IMPD: Saturday morning shooting in Camby kills 1

An Indianapolis Metopolitan Police Department patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. One person is dead after a shooting in Camby on July 22, 2023, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning shooting in Camby, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called just before 7:30 a.m. to a person shot in the 8000 block of Orchard Lane in Camby. That’s a neighborhood near Friendswood and State Road 67, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene, according to Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer for IMPD.

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.