Crime Watch 8

IMPD says body found in landfill on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dead body was found in a landfill on the city’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Southside Landfill at 2561 Kentucky Avenue for a report of a body just before 1 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers did locate the body.

The exact manner and cause of death is unknown at this time. It remains under investigation.