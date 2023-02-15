Crime Watch 8

IMPD says man found shot on porch on east side died after arrival at hospital

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023, in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died in a shooting Tuesday night in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 6:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue. That’s southeast the intersection of North Sherman Avenue and East 30th Street.

The man, who was found on a porch with a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died shortly after his arrival.

A news release from IMPD did not provide any information on how the man may have been shot.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after notifying his family, IMPD says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Matt Melkey at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at matthew.melkey@indy.gov.