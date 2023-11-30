IMPD pursuit of suspected ATM thief results in vehicle fire on I-65

As officers were returning to their assigned area, police saw the rear wheel of the suspects' vehicle on fire on I-465 at Southport Road. (INDOT Traffic Wise)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An ATM theft attempt on the southeast side leads to an interstate fire on I-65, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of suspicious people attempting to steal an ATM just after 5 a.m. at a Kroger gas station at 4202 S East Street.

Officers arrived and located the suspected vehicle with chains hanging from the back. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle that was occupied by two people.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit, which was terminated by police once the vehicle approached I-65.

As officers were returning to their assigned area, police saw the rear wheel of the suspect’s vehicle on fire on I-465 at Southport Road. Indianapolis Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.

Police say no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, and multiple officers remained in the area to continue their search.

The ATM was not successfully taken, and no suspects have been taken into custody, IMPD says.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident and the possible suspects, contact IMPD or crime stoppers.

