Crime Watch 8

IMPD searches for stolen car with baby boy inside it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a man who stole a white Ford Fusion car with a 6-month-old baby boy inside.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Marathon gas station at 1845 E. Michigan St. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area. It’s southeast of the Arsenal Technical High School campus.

Officers arrived to learn the car had been stolen with the boy inside it. The car has a white grill, silver rims, damage to the passenger side, and a temporary plate, R229474. “It’s entirely possible that that plate has been removed at this point,” said Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD during a news conference just over an hour after police were initially called.

Police shared a photo of the car on Twitter. The car was last seen going east on East Michigan Street against traffic, IMPD tweeted.

Foley identified the boy as Tavion Floyd Jr. “We’re deeply concerned about the child and the child’s safety,” he said

IMPD was working with Indiana State Police to get an Amber Alert issued.

Police released a photo of the suspect, wearing a red shirt, from a surveillance camera inside the Marathon station. The photo had a timestamp of 9:13 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who sees the car was asked to call 911.

A suspect, wearing a red shirt, in the theft of a car with a baby inside is shown on a surveillance camera inside a Marathon station at 9:13 p.m. June 20, 2022. (Photo Provided/IMPD via Twitter)