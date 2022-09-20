Crime Watch 8

IMPD searches for stolen truck with 2-year-old in back seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a theft of a pick-up truck that happened Tuesday morning. Police say a 2-year-old is inside the truck.

Police say it happened around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the 3400 block of North Emerson Ave. They say a 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with Indiana plate TSM709. Investigators say the toddler was in the back seat at the time the truck was stolen.

The investigation is currently active as police search for the truck.