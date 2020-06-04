IMPD searching for 4 suspects in armed robbery downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly armed a person at gunpoint Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, four suspects allegedly robbed a victim who sat inside their parked car in a garage downtown Saturday night. Photos of the suspects and a video of the robbery were released by police on Thursday.

The robbery happened in the 300 block of North Delaware just before 11:30 p.m. That’s near Massachusetts Avenue between East Vermont and East New York streets.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

