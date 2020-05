IMPD searching for accused child molester

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for the public’s help in finding an accused child molester.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Contreal Martin.

IMPD says Martin is wanted for child molestation.

Online court records show Martin was charged with 13 felonies in February and that he is currently wanted on a warrant.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).