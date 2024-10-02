IMPD searching for armed suspect on southwest side; nearby schools on lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for an armed suspect on the city’s southwest side near multiple Wayne Township schools.

According to a post on X, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of an unspecified incident in the 5000 block of West Raymond Street searching for a suspect they believed to be armed.

That block is in a residential area just north of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

IMPD’s Aviation and K-9 units, as well as SWAT, were on the scene. Police said in a later update that nearby schools were on placed on lockdown.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area while investigators were in the area.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.