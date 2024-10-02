Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD searching for armed suspect on southwest side; nearby schools on lockdown

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for an armed suspect on the city’s southwest side near multiple Wayne Township schools.

According to a post on X, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of an unspecified incident in the 5000 block of West Raymond Street searching for a suspect they believed to be armed.

That block is in a residential area just north of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

IMPD’s Aviation and K-9 units, as well as SWAT, were on the scene. Police said in a later update that nearby schools were on placed on lockdown.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area while investigators were in the area.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Krabby Patty is coming...
Business /
Swifties can ‘Shake it Off’...
Local News /
Doctor charged in Matthew Perry’s...
Entertainment /
Indiana infrastructure projects get boost...
Indiana News /
Online voting in Alaska’s Fat...
National News /
Vehicle sales stuck below pre-pandemic...
Business /
Woman with double uterus gives...
International News /
Lilly adds to LEAP district...
Indiana News /