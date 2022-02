Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for hit-and-run driver downtown; 1 hospitalized

Superhero teacher gets creative to help students thrive in various subjects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for the driver who hit a man downtown.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments says it happened around 3:15 a.m. near Illinois and South streets.

Police say the victim is stable at a hospital.

IMPD has not released a description of the suspect’s vehicle.