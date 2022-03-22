Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for man accused of inappropriately touching girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 1 near the intersection of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, according to a news release.

The man followed two girls, inappropriately touched one of them, and got into a white pickup truck.

He was wearing a blue medical mask, an orange T-shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.