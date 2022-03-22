IMPD searching for man accused of inappropriately touching girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately earlier this month.
The incident happened on March 1 near the intersection of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, according to a news release.
The man followed two girls, inappropriately touched one of them, and got into a white pickup truck.
He was wearing a blue medical mask, an orange T-shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.