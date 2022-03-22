Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for man accused of inappropriately touching girl

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly touched a girl inappropriately earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 1 near the intersection of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, according to a news release.

The man followed two girls, inappropriately touched one of them, and got into a white pickup truck.

He was wearing a blue medical mask, an orange T-shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

7 Best Crypto Casinos That Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Crypto

Sponsored /

Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat

National /

Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian court

International /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ March 22, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.