IMPD searching for man after his mother assaulted, SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a man after his mother was assaulted.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 44-year-old Bobby Gibson, Jr.
Police were called to the 3500 block of S. State Ave. on Tuesday afternoon after Gibson’s mother was assaulted. A SWAT team was deployed on Wednesday morning, believing Gibson was inside. After a standoff, it was discovered that Gibson wasn’t there.
Police believe he fled in the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu.
His mother is in the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information on where he is at, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).