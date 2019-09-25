IMPD searching for man after his mother assaulted, SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a man after his mother was assaulted.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 44-year-old Bobby Gibson, Jr.

Police were called to the 3500 block of S. State Ave. on Tuesday afternoon after Gibson’s mother was assaulted. A SWAT team was deployed on Wednesday morning, believing Gibson was inside. After a standoff, it was discovered that Gibson wasn’t there.

Police believe he fled in the scene in a silver Chevy Malibu.

His mother is in the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on where he is at, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).