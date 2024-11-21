41°
Missing baby boy found safe

Picture of the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated with additional information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday is searching for a stolen vehicle with a baby boy inside.

According to a post on Facebook, investigators are searching for a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with a baby inside. The SUV’s license plate number is 394 CIG.

The baby boy was identified as Eliam Santiago Felipe. Eliam is 6 months old.

The SUV was taken from the 8000 block of Egret Lane, near 79th Street and Ditch Road.

The initial call came in around 6:50 p.m. for a stolen vehicle with a baby boy inside.

In a post on X at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD said Eliam was found safe. The stolen vehicle was also located.

Picture of the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. Investigators said the white sticker on the back of the SUV is a North Central High School sticker. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)
Eliam Santiago Felipe. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)

