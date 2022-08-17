Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for Monroe County murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a man accused of murder in Monroe County.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Malik Bennett. According to IMPD, Bennett may be in the area.

Bennett is wanted on a warrant for murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was charged in Monroe County in January 2021. According to online court records, Bennett resides in Greenwood.

If anyone has any information on Bennett’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).