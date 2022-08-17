Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for Monroe County murder suspect

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for a man accused of murder in Monroe County.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Malik Bennett. According to IMPD, Bennett may be in the area.

Bennett is wanted on a warrant for murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was charged in Monroe County in January 2021. According to online court records, Bennett resides in Greenwood.

If anyone has any information on Bennett’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top moments from Colts’ first of 2 joint practices with Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts /

Slight warmup with rain chances on the way

Weather Blog /

Indiana State Fair: ‘Reptiles Rule! LIVE Reptile Program’

Life.Style.Live! /

Holcomb defends new abortion law, calls it ‘progress’

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.