IMPD searching for person of interest in near east side shooting

Detectives have identified a person of interest, 47-year-old Maurice Cole, to whom they would like to speak to. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest who may have information regarding a Thursday shooting on the city’s near east side.

On Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of East Washington Street. Officers arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police say.

Detectives identified a person of interest, 47-year-old Maurice Cole, who may have information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Josh Taylor at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Josh.Taylor@indy.gov.