IMPD searching for silver Toyota in connection to fatal Lynhurst Drive hit-and-run

Shown is a Toyota logo at the Philadelphia Auto Show on Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Indianapolis police say they were searching for a 2002 - 2006 silver Toyota Camry that may be have been the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run on South Lynhurst Drive. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for a silver Toyota Camry they say fatally struck a woman in a southwest neighborhood and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run took place around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Lynhurst Drive near the intersection of West Kelly Street on a report of a hit-and-run accident. That’s in a neighborhood near the Indianapolis airport on the southwest side.

They arrived and found Alexandra Rose Leal, 30, lying on the side of the road. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

IMPD first reported they believed the suspect vehicle was a blue Toyota, but said in an update Monday that the vehicle was actually a 2002-2006 silver Toyota Camry.

The Camry had been driving north on Lynhurst at the time of the hit-and-run. Police say it will likely have front end damage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Traffic Unit at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

