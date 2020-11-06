IMPD searching for south side bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.

IMPD says the PNC bank in the 4000 block of South East Street was robbed around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said the man walked into the bank, demanded money, then fled.

IMPD says he is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

If you know who he is, you can call 314-262-TIPS (8477). Your tips remains anonymous and could qualify for a reward.