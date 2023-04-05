IMPD searches for suspect who robbed south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that robbed a gas station Tuesday on Indy’s south side.

IMPD received a report of a robbery of a business at the Speedway gas station at 963 W. County Line Road.

Officers confirmed that a robbery had occurred and the suspect had fled from the scene, police say.

Investigators learned the suspect was a male and 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a gray bandana mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.