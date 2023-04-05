Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD searches for suspect who robbed south side gas station

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect that robbed a gas station Tuesday on Indy’s south side.

IMPD received a report of a robbery of a business at the Speedway gas station at 963 W. County Line Road.

Officers confirmed that a robbery had occurred and the suspect had fled from the scene, police say.

Investigators learned the suspect was a male and 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and a gray bandana mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Northern Indiana man facing charges of child exploitation
Indiana News /
Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 year for 2021 murder
Crime Watch 8 /
Mike Pence won’t appeal ruling ordering him to testify in special counsel probe
Political News /
Body discovered in Greene County creek
Indiana News /