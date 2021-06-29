Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for theft, fraud suspect

Photo of a fraud and theft suspect. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a theft and fraud suspect.

According to police, the female suspect stole the victim’s wallet and then proceeded to use a stolen credit card at the Walmart in the 3800 block of North Keystone Avenue on June 7 around 12 p.m.

Following the fraudulent transaction, the victim confronted the suspect at the retail business. The suspect then assaulted the victim and left the scene in a silver Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

