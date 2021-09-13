Crime Watch 8

IMPD searching for truck after man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a hit-and-run crash killed a man in a wheelchair who was trying to cross the street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Washington Street and Edgehill Road. That’s between Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road on the city’s west side.

Police say the victim was found in the roadway and died after being transported to a hospital.

IMPD believes the suspect vehicle may be a black 2014-18 GMC Sierra pickup truck with damage to the front driver’s side.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity.