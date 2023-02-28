Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeking assistance in identifying serial vandalism suspect

Still of vandalism suspect (photo provide/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a vandalism suspect allegedly involved in multiple vandalisms totaling $10,000 in damages.

On Thursday Feb. 16, police responded to several reports of vandalism throughout the Broad Ripple area. Police have been able to develop suspect information through camera footage and are asking for help in identifying the man depicted in the still photos.

(Photos provided/IMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Michael Croddy at the IMPD North District Detective Office at 317.327.6142 or e-mail him at Michael.Croddy@indy.gov.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afford beauty secrets for the red carpet from Emily Loftiss

Life.Style.Live! /

Indiana, Iowa, Maryland top stacked Big Ten Tournament field

College Basketball /

‘Reel Tok with Kayla’ checks out a mom’s online skits

Life.Style.Live! /

Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years for armed robberies of seven businesses in eight days

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.