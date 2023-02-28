Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeking assistance in identifying serial vandalism suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a vandalism suspect allegedly involved in multiple vandalisms totaling $10,000 in damages.

On Thursday Feb. 16, police responded to several reports of vandalism throughout the Broad Ripple area. Police have been able to develop suspect information through camera footage and are asking for help in identifying the man depicted in the still photos.

(Photos provided/IMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Michael Croddy at the IMPD North District Detective Office at 317.327.6142 or e-mail him at Michael.Croddy@indy.gov.