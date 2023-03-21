Search
IMPD seeking help in identifying robbery suspects

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects.

On March 20, at 10:00 p.m., IMPD arrived to West 10th Street and North Whitcomb Avenue on a report of a person stabbed. A man with stab wounds was located shortly after officers arrived.

The man stated he was driving for a rideshare company when three black males wearing masks assaulted him and stole his vehicle.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle near the 800 block of North Drexel Avenue, unoccupied.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Todd Lapin at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Todd.Lappin2@indy.gov

