IMPD seeking help in locating vehicle possibly involved in fatal east side hit-and-run

IMPD investigators are asking the public's help in locating what is believed to a 2010-2017 silver Jeep Patriot possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sept. 24, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run that killed 28-year-old Alexis Davis on Sunday.

Police say that around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the area near the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive.

When they arrived, they found Davis, who had been hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a silver Jeep Patriot made between 2010-2017. The Patriot will have damage to the front driver’s side and a broken headlight. The vehicle will also have a sunroof and fog lamps similar to the photo below.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who locates the vehicle or has additional information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.