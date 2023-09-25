IMPD seeking help in locating vehicle possibly involved in fatal east side hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run that killed 28-year-old Alexis Davis on Sunday.
Police say that around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the area near the intersection of East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive.
When they arrived, they found Davis, who had been hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD says hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a silver Jeep Patriot made between 2010-2017. The Patriot will have damage to the front driver’s side and a broken headlight. The vehicle will also have a sunroof and fog lamps similar to the photo below.
Anyone who locates the vehicle or has additional information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.