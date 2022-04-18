Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeking ‘persons of interest’ after woman shot in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released photos of two men who are persons of interest after a woman was shot in Broad Ripple in March.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of two men who may know what led up to the shooting.

IMPD said the shooting happened near Westfield Boulevard and Guilford Avenue on March 5.

Anyone with information on the men or the shooting are asked to call 317-327-3475 or email here.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.