IMPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Katherine McCrory.

Katherine is described as 5’0″, 100 pounds, having blonde hair, and having green eyes. She was last seen on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 7600 block of William Penn Place. Katherine might be in need of medical assistance.

Police advise calling 911 immediately if Katherine McCrory is located.