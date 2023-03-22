IMPD seeking public’s help to identify hit and run suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run investigation.

On Monday January 27, IMPD officers responded to the 4400 block of North Shadeland Avenue on a report of an injured person. Officers arrived and located a man with injured. Investigators believed the man had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives investigated the area and identified a suspect vehicle, a white 2010-2015 Kia Optima that would have damage on the front driver’s side bumper/headlight/fender area.

A stock photo of the suspect’s vehicle

If you know the suspect or have information about the vehicle involved, please can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or you can Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).