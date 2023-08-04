Search
IMPD seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in theft of gaming cards

IMPD is seeking the public's help identifying these two suspects (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people of interest possibly involved in a theft of upwards to $300,000 worth of gaming cards.

On Wednesday, in the downtown area of Indianapolis, the people of interest reportedly acquired a pallet jack, removed one pallet of gaming cards, and moved them to an unknown location. The alleged theft took place before the opening of events in the downtown area, and while vendors were setting up their displays at various times.

(Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the people in the photos, their whereabouts, or the location of the stolen property is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

