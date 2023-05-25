IMPD seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old James Haywood.

Haywood is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday in the area of the 4300 block of North Kenmore Road, near East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Haywood left a group home and will need assistance.

Police ask that anyone with information on Haywood’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.