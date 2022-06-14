Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeking tips after man robs Taco Bell with rifle

(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking tips after a Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released photos of an armed robbery at the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th St. on the evening of May 29.

Police say a man with a black rifle had the employees open the cash registers, then fled westbound.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department describes him as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a dark skin tone. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, a black t-shirt and ripped black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

