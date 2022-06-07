Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeking tips on person of interest in 2021 murder case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a person of interest in a murder case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify the man in the photo above. Police would like to speak with him regarding a murder that occurred on July 10, 2021.

Police say the images were taken at an AutoZone in the 1100 block of N. Arlington Ave.

Investigators say the man in the photos was seen driving a stolen car at the murder location two hours prior to the murder. Police say the victim was inside the vehicle, which had been taken in a carjacking earlier in the month.

Police also say the victim’s cell phone went inactive shortly after arriving at the murder location with the man seen in the photos.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.