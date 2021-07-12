Crime Watch 8

IMPD makes arrest in July 9 shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to a recent shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 5:30 p.m. July 9 on a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue.

IMPD later said shooting reports on July 9 at 42nd and 46th streets were connected. A spokeswoman said the crime started at 42nd Street and continued to 46th Street, where the victim was shot.

On Thursday night, IMPD announced on Twitter that Cam’ron Smith was arrested and the county prosecutor would make a final decision on formal charges.

IMPD earlier said arriving officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police had been searching for a man said to be driving a red Honda Fit car and a female passenger. It was not immediately known Thursday night if IMPD was continuing to search for the female passenger.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3892.