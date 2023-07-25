IMPD seeks 3 suspects in Dollar General robbery

Indianapolis police are looking for three suspects in the robbery of a Dollar General store. The robbery was reported shortly after 1 p.m. July 16, 2023, at the store at 6003 N. Michigan Road. (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for three suspects in the robbery of a Dollar General store last week.

The robbery was reported shortly after 1 p.m. July 16 at the store at 6003 N. Michigan Road. That’s in a commercial area on the city’s northwest side.

Investigators say in a “Wanted for Robbery” posted shared Tuesday on Twitter that two people in black hoodies arrived in a dark Jeep Cherokee SUV and entered the store, pointed guns at employees and demanded money from the safe. Another person in a red hoodie acted as a lookout, warning the two people in black hoodies as police arrived at the store.

“The lookout then left in the dark Jeep while the suspects ran out the back door,” the poster says.

Sgt. Brent Hendricks is the lead detective in the case.

The poster did not indicate if anyone was hurt in the robbery, or provide additional information.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-32-3486 or to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.